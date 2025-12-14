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Manufacturing the "Correct" Reality of the US-Israel-Iran War
Discourse Power | April 21, 2026
Apr 21
•
Tuvia Gering
20
4
NDRC Economist: "The goal is to fundamentally reduce resource dependence on Iran and other high-risk geopolitical spots in the Middle East"
Discourse Power | April 6, 2026
Apr 6
•
Tuvia Gering
13
3
February 2026
Beijing's Elite Capture in Israel and the Rewriting of History
Discourse Power | February 5, 2026
Feb 5
•
Tuvia Gering
13
2
January 2026
"Stop Dreaming That China Will Take the Bullet for You...Iran Must Stand on Its Own"
Discourse Power | January 12, 2026
Jan 12
•
Tuvia Gering
14
4
December 2025
Iran and China Talk Strategic Partnership but Confront Its Limits
Discourse Power | December 14, 2025
Dec 14, 2025
•
Tuvia Gering
8
1
The Future of Tehran-Beijing Ties in the Snapback Era
Discourse Power | December 4, 2025
Dec 4, 2025
•
Tuvia Gering
6
4
October 2025
Syrian FM Visit to Beijing: NO STRINGS ATTACHED *terms and conditions apply
Discourse Power | October 26, 2025
Oct 26, 2025
•
Tuvia Gering
3
1
June 2025
"Liberation is an inevitability of life, from Palestine to Beijing, and onward to the whole world"
Discourse Power | June 26, 2025
Jun 26, 2025
•
Tuvia Gering
8
4
China Reacts to Israel-Iran War: Compilation
Discourse Power | June 17, 2025
Jun 17, 2025
•
Tuvia Gering
14
3
May 2025
China Breaks Silence on Hamas Massacre, Opens Door to Strategic Partnership with Israel
Discourse Power | May 14, 2025
May 14, 2025
•
Tuvia Gering
10
4
April 2025
"We want the world"
Discourse Power | April 23, 2025
Apr 23, 2025
•
Tuvia Gering
15
6
January 2025
Elon, I love you. Signed, China
Discourse Power | January 23, 2025
Jan 23, 2025
•
Tuvia Gering
23
10
© 2026 Tuvia Gering
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