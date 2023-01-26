Discourse Power

Laying a firm foundation in the hearts and minds of the people of the world, and finding the spiritual genes of the Chinese nation
Tuvia Gering
Are you not entertained, equal partners, winning the race, and 'cause we've ended as lovers
Tuvia Gering

December 2022

Xi's Saudi trip: Popular, a whole new world, guiding the Arabs, and it's the politics, stupid
Tuvia Gering
1
Xi's Saudi trip: a watershed moment, looking East, a larger role, and version 4.0 of Sino-Arab ties
Tuvia Gering
The Role of Intellectuals in Constructing China's International Discourse Power
Tuvia Gering
2

November 2022

Talkin' Bout a Revolution
Tuvia Gering
Tenacious development, being tolerant, myth busters, and it's the end of the world as we know it
Tuvia Gering

October 2022

Letting a hundred flowers bloom, a lesson in genetics, becoming one, and who run the world (Jews)
Tuvia Gering
Introducing Sinification: US National Security Strategy, semiconductors, Germany and UK on China, and the 20th Party Congress
Tuvia Gering
Xiherazade, I want to break free, war machine, and climbing to the top
Tuvia Gering
1

September 2022

"This is a 'war' China cannot afford to lose"
Tuvia Gering
Shout it out loud, filling the vacuum, the Siren's song, and it takes two to tango
Tuvia Gering
