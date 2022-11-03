“It should be noted that as information technology has continued to advance, so has the dissemination of disinformation 虚假信息. In particular, the US and the West currently wield control over a sizable portion of the international discourse power, which is neither impartial nor fair 客观公正. They have been exploiting their monopoly to uphold their hegemony and even manipulate the media by disseminating large quantities of disinformation.

Mei Xinyu

“Whither the seas doth flow, surely the Chinese doth follow”

