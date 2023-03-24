Ramadan Kareem from Jerusalem,

This time, we feature Zheng Ruolin's 郑若麟 antisemitic essay Transnational Financial Capital and Western Industrial Capital Have Found a 'Common Cause' in China 在中国问题上，跨国金融资本与西方产业资本找到了“共同语言”.

Zheng is a francophone journalist-turned-public intellectual who has been a correspondent for the Chinese state-run Wenhui Bao in Paris since the early 1990s. He is now a senior researcher at the Taihe Institute in Beijing, which bills itself as an independent think tank, as well as a fellow at Zhang Weiwei's China Institute at Fudan University.

His witty banter and eloquence in French and Chinese made him a popular guest on talk shows and news segments in both countries. His views on European affairs, French politics, Chinese foreign policy, and discourse power, as well as his interviews with top officials from home and abroad, are regularly featured on leading party-state media outlets.

The article was published on June 10, 2022 by the popular nationalist platform Guancha, which is funded by billionaire Eric Li 李世默 and occasionally publishes egregiously antisemitic or simply racist articles by firebrand Chinese pundits in order to generate clicks.

If you're new to the topic or want to learn more about Chinese antisemitism and racial nationalism, pour yourself the stiffest drink in your liquor cabinet and click through The Racist Rabbit (Part I):

From the Archives

“Transnational financial capital is willing to wage a ‘new Cold War’ and even a hot war against China in order to completely overthrow and destroy the Chinese political system, thus removing the main impediment to uniting all under Heaven and establishing a world government”

According to Zheng Ruolin, Xi Jinping's China has accepted the challenge of leading mankind toward a Community of Shared Future. This has made it the number one adversary of transnational financial capital, which is driven by Jews on their mission to establish a world government over which they will rule.

Zheng Ruolin and a caricature of a Jew on the front page of Edouard Drumont's La Libre Parole (1893) under the caption "Their Homeland"

Full translation:

“Not only does the ‘military-industrial complex’ exist, but it is still very influential. And its very existence portends war!”

“In a well-known video speech at the World Economic Forum on January 27, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the current state of the world is very similar to that of the 1930s. He proclaimed that the current state of affairs was on the verge of a serious crisis that could very well result in a conflict pitting "all against all" or even war.

“About a century ago, Henry Ford Ford, the well-known American auto tycoon, released The International Jew: The World's Foremost Problem in four volumes. This series is a powerful example of the prevalence of "antisemitic" sentiments in the Western world at the time.

“Less than a decade after Ford's book was published, the Great Depression erupted and engulfed the entire world. It started with the stock market crash in the United States on October 24, 1929, and was quickly followed by the Wall Street meltdown. The consequences swept across the globe, devastating almost all developed and developing countries alike. All economic indicators fell and nearly collapsed.

“Obviously, the Great Depression increased tensions in international relations at the time, with nationalism and populism on the rise in various countries, which became the catalyst for the Second World War. Almost simultaneously, Adolf Hitler staged the Munich Putsch in Germany, and the Nazi forces emerged as a formidable force. Hitler's book Mein Kampf was published shortly after. The world was struck by a wave of antisemitism.

“Interestingly, Mein Kampf has sold 80 million copies to date, 70 million of which were sold in the postwar period. What's more striking, in recent years, the book's online version has been among the best-selling political books in the West - from the United States to Europe - in relative terms.

“Today, there is a consensus in the academic community that the world is undergoing great changes unseen in a century [a Xi maxim]. When we take the time to pause and reflect, we can see that President Putin's warnings about history repeating itself amid the great changes are not without merit 杞人忧天.

“Economists are concerned about whether developed countries in the Americas and Europe will experience economic decline, as they did a century ago, or even enter a Great Depression. Of course, the underlying causes differ. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the West's current recession, which began in 2008. According to all accounts, it is the catalyst for the ongoing global recession.

“From a political standpoint, social and political tensions in the developed countries of Europe and the US are increasing, becoming more extreme and violent (at the time of writing, there are even "nationwide riots" in Canada). Although there is no Hitlerian figure yet (perhaps there is, but we don't know or can't know for sure? ), the far right is growing dramatically.

“From a global perspective, we can see a constant effort to split the world into two camps, dividing the "enemy" and the "self." As you can see, there is a force in the US attempting to unite some of the world's so-called "democracies" in order to form a coalition against an imaginary "enemy camp of China and Russia."‘

“Against this backdrop, the global arms race is in full swing. The US military budget, in particular, has reached an all-time high of $768 billion, more than the next fifteen countries combined. This demonstrates that the "military-industrial complex" that President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned the US and the world about when he left office not only exists, but it is still very influential. And its very existence portends war!

“If we delve a little deeper, we can see that there are direct attempts to provoke conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Furthermore, there is a concerted effort to use the just cause of Chinese national reunification as a pretext for a war in the Taiwan Strait. All of this indicates that, as President Putin has stated, the world is at a dangerous crossroads similar to that of a century ago.

“This is an omen for the beginning of the end of the popular vote system ”

“The recession brought on by the pandemic in the US and Europe, which has caused significant internal social contradictions, divisions, and conflicts is the most dangerous potential cause of the crisis. We often fail to notice this because "democratically elected institutions" in the West have the power to reframe the contradictions. Now, however, things are different.

“Both world wars broke out within the Western world, rather than across ideological lines between political systems. By the time Japan launched its invasion of China (in 1931), the Russian Revolution (in 1917) had already taken place. China had yet to be under communist rule at the time.

“Japan chose to mobilize south only after it had occupied the majority of China's territory. After defeating and occupying Poland, Hitler of Fascist Germany similarly decided to go south and invade France before engaging in a full-scale war with Britain and France.

“With the benefit of hindsight, we can clearly see that the conflict erupted between the major capitals of the West because of the main contradictions that existed in the world at the time.

“Today, the following are the major contradictions that the world is facing:

“An ideological contradiction between China and Russia versus countries with "democratically elected systems," such as the US and European nations; “A contradiction between the Judeo-Christian world and the Islamic world based on religious beliefs and the Clash of Civilizations. “A contradiction within the West between national industrial capital 国家产业资本 and transnational financial capital 跨国金融资本 based on their opposing interests vis-à-vis globalization.

“History has shown that the most dangerous conflicts are frequently the most uneventful 不起眼. On the surface, ideological competition appears to be the principal contradiction in the world today. However, the third principal contradiction, the tensions between the interests of national industrial capital and transnational financial capital within the West, is likely to be the most pernicious.

“The epicenter of the three contradictions is transnational finance capital, which currently holds a dominant position in the world (behind the scenes 幕后). There are specific historical reasons why post-WWII Western countries with "democratically elected systems" appear to be "stable," and why they appear to have "won" the Cold War and are reaping the benefits of the Soviet Union's demise; the same reasons underline how they were able to dominate the global order toward and lead it toward "democratization" (in actuality, "electoral democratization") as if it were the "ultimate system" 终极体制.

“Two major prerequisites are required for a "democratically elected system" to function smoothly: The first is by developing technological and industrial superiority through colonial plunder and early adaptation of industrialization. This, in turn, enables the country to dominate global trade and achieve currency hegemony. This provides a first-rate socioeconomic environment for its people. Furthermore, it allows any candidate to be elected as long as he can ensure the continuation of Western developed nations' economic expansion.

“Second, economic development and national living standards must be significantly higher in comparison to other countries, particularly developing countries.

“But today, both of the two requirements—"sustained economic growth" and "leading the rest of the world"—are challenged. Take, for example, France. After the "Glorious Thirty" years (Les Trente Glorieuses) of high economic growth following WWII (averaging more than 5%), France entered a period of stagnant growth (around 2.5%), which has since fallen to below 2%. The pandemic has caused France's economy to contract (8.2% in 2020), with the French national debt reaching 115.7% of GDP, or 265.01 trillion euros.

“Indeed, since François Mitterrand's administration (1981–1995), France has been stuck in a situation where "no one who is elected will be able to restore the high growth rate of the French economy."

“Slowing economic development inevitably leads to a decline in the overall standard of living, which in turn intensifies social conflicts. The majority of Western countries with a "popular vote system” are stuck in the same boat.

“Covid has further opened the French public's eyes to the differences in practice between "democratically elected systems" and "socialist systems" like China's - described as "authoritarian" in the French press.

“Covid-19 produced very different results in China and the developed world. It had to be the first time in history that a nation with a "non-democratically elected" system had bested Western countries with a "democratically elected" system. (Needless to say, according to the Western media, it is still the Western system that prevailed over the East’s. That is, the countless infections and tragic deaths caused by "lying flat" are preferable to the "Dynamic Zero Covid" approach [adopted by China]).

“In this context, French economist Thomas Piketty, author of Capital in the Twenty-First Century, which argues that the gap between rich and poor in capitalism is widening dramatically today, published a new book in August 2020: Vive la Socialisme! (the title alone is shocking). His new book is a preliminary examination of the French system's possible future direction. The numbers Piketty cites are staggering: the top 1% of the world's ultra-rich owns 38.8% of the world's assets, while the bottom half owns but 2%. Thus, it is clear why some people are starting to doubt the Western-style "democratically elected" system.

“To put it another way, for the first time since WWII, people are questioning the legitimacy and inherent superiority of the Western "democratically elected" system.

“Even in the US, where this system had been in place for more than two hundred years, there was an incident that had never happened before: Rather than accepting defeat, the losing party insisted that the victor had "cheated." [The January 6th Capitol Attack] portends the beginning of the end of the "popular vote system."

REUTERS/Leah Millis via PBS

“Aside from the two prerequisites mentioned above, the most fundamental factor that allows "democratically elected" systems to function "steadily" and "smoothly" is that the real rulers pulling the strings, namely financial and industrial capital, are on the same page.

“Until the 1980s and 1990s, transnational financial capital and Western industrial capital were still working together to "colonize" the rest of the world and profit from it, so they were able to coexist peacefully.

“However, the era in which both sides benefited from globalization has passed. Transnational financial capital seeks to maximize profits by enabling capital to move freely around the world. This way it has amassed a sizable transnational financial interests group since WWII through a variety of means, including international shareholding, arranged marriages between families, and transnational investment.

“Transnational financial capital has made numerous investments and largely benefited from globalization. It is still doing well thanks to its ownership of other industrial hubs around the world. Western industrial capital, on the other hand, has started to fall behind in the competition recently due to the quick rise of developing nations like China.

“The direct result is the failure of businesses, rising unemployment, and stagnant economic growth. Consequently, Western industrial capital began to turn against globalization, trying to prevent China and other countries from impacting its interests by means of "reverse globalization" 逆全球化 and " re-industrialization" 重新工业化 [or, “reshoring”].

“This sparked a heated conflict on the issue of globalization between industrial capital and transnational financial capital. This clash immediately created new issues for the "democratically elected" system's operation: Similar to a century ago, "democratically elected" countries like the US and Europe are now seeing the rise of the far right.

“As we all know, industrial capital upholds national borders, whereas financial capital has distinct transnational characteristics. Conflicts between industrial capital with national characteristics from different countries have historically resulted in wars, including a world war. The most pressing issue today is what will become of the conflict between national industrial capital and transnational financial capital. As we have already seen, when two major forms of capital clash, the result can be extremely violent 极其剧烈.

“Even in the US, which is considered to be a "model" for the "democratically elected" system, the losing party stormed the Capitol. 75 million Trump supporters still refuse to accept the election results.

“We can easily predict that if the US economy does not return to full growth after four years of Biden's administration, and if Trump attempts a comeback - especially if he loses again - the US "democratically elected" system will inevitably lead to violent infighting if not a civil war.

“The "democratically elected" systems in Europe will blindly follow 亦步亦趋 the American state of affairs. In the past, such countries could have two parties alternate in power because the same forces backed both sides - industrial capital and transnational finance walked hand in hand. However, industrial capital in the US is now questioning the legitimacy in power of transnational financial capital.

“Indeed, Trump's election could be characterized as a reverse-globalization "coup d'état" by American industrial capital against transnational financial capital. Accordingly, Trump has pulled America from many international organizations and institutions of globalization and has implemented a reverse-globalization strategy of "America first."

“In a well-known speech criticizing the "deep state" 影子政府 [lit. "shadow government"], Trump referred to his opponents as "the Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it," and called his election "a struggle for the survival of our nation."

“Trump also stated that the election would "determine whether we are a free nation, or whether we have only the illusion of Democracy but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interest [groups] rigging the system." These "global special interest groups” undoubtedly refer to transnational financial capital.

“The great crisis that is looming in the West today is the result of forces opposing the "small handful of global special interest groups" rising rapidly in the Western world under the guise of the far right. We are witnessing the emergence of a West that resembles the one that experienced a severe political, economic, and social crisis on the eve of WWII.

“This gives the media, the most important outlet for understanding the world, enormous, intangible power over people's minds”

“Against this backdrop, we can expect the global landscape to repeat the dynamics of a century ago along the following lines: First, the West's "democratically elected” systems will experience an unprecedented crisis. Not only will it become the new normal, but the West's ineffective response to the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to exacerbate it.

“The crisis will be characterized by high unemployment, slow economic growth, declining living standards, soaring inflation, rising social tensions, and so on. The most fundamental reason is that Covid has begun to cast serious doubts on the ability of "democratically elected” systems to govern effectively. Although this doubt is not visible in the Western media or academia, it is very visible online.

“Virtual reality and actual reality 虚拟现实与真实现实 have always been the two pillars of how the world is perceived in Western "democratically elected" systems. The former is the reality that Western media portrays, whereas the latter is the one that people actually live in.

“The issue is that, in the digital age, people are more likely to believe in the "virtual reality" depicted by the media than in the "actual reality" in which they live in. The reason is simple: we cannot begin to fathom this globalized world by ourselves without the assistance of other mediums such as mass media (as well as books, movies, advertisements, etc.).

“This gives the media, the most important outlet for understanding the world, enormous, intangible power over people's minds. You know, this is what "electoral democracies" must do, because only through this "virtual reality" can the media control and influence the direction of the vote in the hands of the voters.

“Voters used to be able to meet presidential candidates in person at campaign rallies, but now they mostly see them through the media. However, voters have grown increasingly skeptical of the "virtual reality" presented to them in the media. This is especially noticeable in the United States. And European countries are not far behind. This phenomenon has almost never occurred ever since the establishment of the "popular vote" system.

“As a result, social movements have erupted in countries with "democratically elected" systems. They were able to establish themselves even in the face of the media's adamant opposition and without its support.

“Take, for example, the "Occupy Wall Street" movement in the US or the "Yellow Vests" movement in France. As I write these lines, there is a truckers' protest movement in Canada and a similar one in France. These protests differ from previous ones in that they are almost always directed at the ailing "electoral democratic" system.

“The "yellow vest" movement, for example, calls for "direct democracy" and the creation of a "parliament by ballot" to vote on issues of fundamental importance to the French people. It also proposes holding referendums in which voters can influence the voting preferences of elected members of parliament.

“Similar political demands were made by the "Occupy Wall Street" movement: "the occupation itself is direct democracy," and "a soul-searching about the system itself." This, too, is unprecedented in the history of "electoral democracies."

“Second, Western politics will become as polarized as they were a century ago. The far right is rapidly growing in the major developed countries of Europe and the US, resulting in violent social conflicts.

“The "stability" of their system, i.e., their ability to govern in turn and allow for the peaceful coexistence of all political currents, is the source of pride for Western "electoral democracies.” All the same, political extremism is spreading in major Western countries one after another.

“Marine Le Pen, France's far-right presidential candidate, not only made it to the second round of the 2017 election, but she will likely be the most dangerous opponent to incumbent Emmanuel Macron again this year.

“The French far-right has seen the emergence of another candidate, Éric Zemmour, whose political ideas are even more extreme than Le Pen's. The selling point of his campaign can even be interpreted as a declaration of war against the Islamic-Muslim population. Despite sharing his far-right base, she recently claimed that Zemmour's supporters are Nazis.

“Aside from the polarization of the presidential election, French social movements are also polarized. The French authorities' repression of the "yellow vest" movement was unprecedented, with 8,700 people detained, 2,000 convicted, and 390 jailed among demonstrators arrested by French police on March 24, 2019, alone. Over the course of the movement's many years, eleven people died and more than 4,400 were injured. This was France's most severe popular uprising since the "May Revolt" of 1968.

“Third, a resurgence of antisemitism is likely to sweep the West and the world. While the conflict in the Arab world between the Islamic-Muslim and Judeo-Christian communities is a clash of civilizations and religious beliefs, antisemitic sentiments are resurfacing in the West.

“Tens of thousands of Jews from Western Europe immigrated to Israel in 2015, a record number in recent years. They are concerned about the resurgence of antisemitism in Europe.

“The Antisemitic wave that is currently spreading through Europe and the US goes by a number of names, including "new antisemitism" and the "Third Wave of antisemitism." Since antisemitism is strictly forbidden by law in almost every European nation, this wave is manifesting itself in a variety of ways.

“The French protests saw the emergence of the neologism "mais qui?" ("But who?"). While it may not say much to the uninitiated, its subtext does imply "but who (is ruling the world)?" The answer, of course, couldn't be clearer: "The Jews". As a result, this catchphrase has been labeled "antisemitic" by French courts.

“When we look at the current situation of the only real "opposition" in France - that is, left-wing intellectuals who ultimately backed the extreme right-wing Alain Soral - we can begin to understand the state of "antisemitism" in the country.

“On the one hand, Soral has endured a growing number of attacks, with the French judiciary repeatedly fining him for "antisemitism," among other offenses. He was even sentenced to prison in 2019, forcing him to seek refuge in Switzerland.

“On the other hand, Soral's influence is growing. He is the author of the well-known book with the very telling name, Understanding the Empire: Towards Global Governance or the Uprising of Nations? [Comprendre l'Empire, 2011]. The book describes how financial capital, Freemasonry, the US, Israel, and other forces are colluding to establish a world government under the guise of peace, with the goal of eliminating nation-states and uniting the world.

“The term "empire" in this context refers to the Jewish Zionist goal of establishing a New World Order 全球世界政府 [lit. “a universal-world government”] that would rule over the world.

“Despite the fact that the book was largely ignored by the mainstream media and was rarely mentioned by critics, it quickly became a best-seller. In 2020, nine years after its publication, his book was the best-selling political book on French Amazon, outselling even former President Nicolas Sarkozy's works. This speaks volumes about the "antisemitic" undercurrents in France, as well as in many other European countries and the US.

“Trump refers to it as a "small handful of global special interest groups”; Soral calls it an "empire"; other scholars describe it as "transnational financial capital." Surprisingly, all of them are inextricably linked to the aforementioned phenomenon of "antisemitism."

“Many people even directly associate Jewishness with transnational financial capital. In many countries, this is considered "politically incorrect" and possibly illegal. It is off-limits in conversations and even academic inquiry.

“Yet, at the very least, we can draw the following conclusions from the current situation: Because of their avoidance of this forbidden zone, the Western industrial capital and transnational financial capital have been locked in a conflict over globalization, with no way or mode of convergence of interests to be found to resolve it.

“This is where President Putin's remark about "all against all" comes into play. This very contradiction triggered WWII a century ago. What's more alarming is that transnational financial capital is not only locked in a conflict with Western industrial capital but is also entangled in the two other major contradictions that are currently raging in the world: the ideological conflict between the West and China and the clash between Islam and Judeo-Christian civilizations.”

“Will capital establish a "world government" it dominates, or will China be able to lead mankind toward a Community With a Shared Future?”

“Before delving into the ideological contradictions between the West and China, it's worth first digging deeper into those between the West and Russia. Russia has in fact become an "electoral democracy," which begs the question, why does the West continue to reject and label it as "authoritarian"? What is the difference between Putin's re-election and Angela Merkel's re-election?

“This brings us to the question of transnational financial capital's desire to establish a New World Order. Jacques Attali, a leading French scholar of Jewish descent, outlined the future of humanity in his book A Brief History of the Future (2006) written more than a decade ago.

“Attali imagines a future in which humans would transform into "hyper-empires," experience "hyper-conflicts," and eventually become "hyper-democratized." This will pave the way for the establishment of a united world government (the key question being "but who will rule it?") [this is a throwback by Zheng to mais qui?].

“If we carefully examine his concept of "hyper-democracies," we can deduce that it refers to "rigged elections" 可控民选 [lit. "controlled elections"]. The key to "popular elections," in their opinion, is the ability to "control" them, that is, to decide who will be elected to serve as "the president" for the benefit of capital and the West.

“In contrast, Russia's "popular elections" have consistently chosen presidents who are "anti-Western" and "anti-financial capital," thereby making them "anti-democratic."

“Thus, despite having a "democratically elected" system, Russia remains an "authoritarian" state or even a "dictatorial" regime in the eyes of transnational financial capital.

“President Putin, in particular, has long been regarded as a "sworn enemy" of transnational financial capital, owing to his ability to see right through it 洞察秋毫, to its very essence, and vigorously oppose it.

“We can understand this by examining the extremely subtle differences in Trump and Biden's positions and attitudes toward Putin. That is to say, industrial capital wants the West to "join forces with Russia against China," whereas the transnational financial capital is "anti-China and anti-Russia" at the same time. When it comes to dealing with China, however, Western transnational financial capital has a strategy of collaborating with industrial capital.

“In a speech at the 2019 Davos Economic Forum, American Jewish financial tycoon George Soros went so far as to call the competition between China and the West "a battle for the future of the world."

“In an article published in the Wall Street Journal on September 9, 2019, he stated, "As founder of the Open Society Foundations, my interest in defeating China [sic*] goes beyond US national interests" [*Soros actually wrote "Xi Jinping's China"]. This is very thought-provoking.

“Historically, China's full participation in globalization provided transnational financial capital with a massive historical opportunity to profit from its participation.

“More importantly, almost all countries that adopted a free-market economy have eventually moved towards "popularly elected systems" throughout history.

“And, with a few exceptions, such as Russia, once a country implements this system, transnational financial capital can dominate the direction and outcome of the country's elections by funding politicians with one hand and controlling the media with the other. In turn, it becomes the country's dominant and true ruler that pulls the strings behind the scenes.

“Since China has begun to reform its economy using free market principles, transnational financial capital believed that it would eventually move towards a "democratically elected” system, putting China in their pocket 成为囊中之物.

“To them, the day China started to walk down this path marked the beginning of the "end of history" for the entire world; transnational financial capital would emerge as its master and the "world government" described by Attali would be theirs for the taking 呼之欲出.

“What transnational financial capital did not anticipate was China's insistence on following its own distinct path of socialist development and the incredible success it has achieved.

“China's effective response to the Covid-19 outbreak, in particular, with a very low number of infections and fatalities, has shown the superiority of the Chinese system and may therefore serve as a development model for other developing countries worldwide.

“China's Community of Shared Future for Mankind represents yet another direct challenge to the "world government"! Will capital establish a "world government" it dominates, or will China be able to lead mankind toward a Community of Shared Future? This is a challenge with such historic ramifications that China has emerged as transnational finance capital's number one adversary.

“The essence of transnational financial capital's opposition to China is straightforward: the goal is to overthrow 推翻 the current Chinese regime and system; China is an "enemy" rather than a "competitor."

“In contrast, while Western industrial capital is also opposed to China, it sees it more as a "competitor." It only turns into an "enemy" when it challenges its hegemony. [In other words,] when it comes to industrial competition, China is viewed as a "competitor," but it is an "enemy" when its hegemony is at stake.

“The "enemy" in this scenario is analogous to all other potential challengers to US hegemony. That's why Trump publicly stated in an interview with CBS that "the European Union is a foe," whereas China is only "a foe economically...but that doesn't mean they're bad.”

“It is obvious that the majority of Western industrial capital understands that overthrowing the Chinese political system would not only be costly (possibly involving war or even a nuclear war with mutually assured destruction) but also largely unrealistic. This point was largely acknowledged by the time Biden came into office.

“That is why, according to President Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, political transformation in China is "not the goal" of the administration. Nonetheless, China remains a dangerous adversary in the battle to maintain American hegemony.

“Consequently, transnational financial capital and Western industrial capital have found a “common language” in dealing with China. And that is why, despite the fact that the trade war has cooled, the Biden administration has been provoking 挑衅 China over the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea since taking office.

“Their reasons for using this "common language" vary: industrial capital sees China as a competitor and seeks to maintain the US lead, but does not seek to overthrow the Chinese system.

“Transnational financial capital, on the other hand, is willing to wage a "new Cold War" and even a hot war against China in order to completely overthrow and destroy the Chinese political system, thus removing the main impediment to uniting all under Heaven 统一天下 and establishing a world government.”

“We know precisely when this crisis will erupt: the November 2024 US presidential election”

“Transnational financial capital is actually looking for opportunities to create a "common language" against China in its conflict with Islamic civilization. By committing a historical transgression against humanity 冒天下之大不韪 through its conjuring up of the lie of the century 历史大谎言 about a "genocide" in Xinjiang, it is trying to plunge China and Islamic civilization into a state of hostility and conflict.

“It should be noted that the Islamic world is currently at a historical low, and the Islamic civilization as a whole is not yet truly capable of militarily confronting the developed West.

“However, Islamic civilization possesses a secret weapon [杀手锏, a legendary assassin's mace]: the ability to penetrate the West and engage in "asymmetric warfare" with the developed Western Judeo-Christian civilization from within.

Zheng Ruolin, who attempted to discredit me in the Global Times, is an antisemite who claims that the family of "Jewish MP" Raphael Glucksmann is to blame for Samuel Paty's murder because he supported the arrival of Chechen political refugees in France.

“The conflict between these two civilizations is closely related to the emergence of political extremes, new waves of antisemitism, and social crises in the West's "democratically elected" countries.

“Regarding China, one thing is certain: the West's fabrication of the so-called "Xinjiang genocide," intended to stoke tensions between China and Islamic civilization, has failed, and the Islamic world simply does not buy this lie.

“Nonetheless, the Islamic world is defending itself from serious assaults from transnational financial capital (i.e., the intention to change their state system into a controlled "democratically elected" system through various "color revolutions").

“Additionally, they are able to effectively collaborate with China through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and other win-win solutions. It is important to note, though, that these attempts to forge a "common language" are extremely pernicious.

“The contradictions and conflicts between the two major types of capital in the West are driving the world into a deep crisis, and we know precisely when this crisis will erupt: the November 2024 US presidential election.

“When industrial capital returns, it will be extremely dangerous to see how transnational financial capital reacts. And consider the shock and impact that Trump's return to power will have on the global far-right movement. The number of Western countries where the far-right will rise to power could create a situation similar to that on the eve of WWII. Another scenario that raises serious concerns is what would occur if Trump lost another election and his supporters refused to accept the result.

“All international affairs experts agree that there is only one possible solution to the global crisis. That is, to broaden the conflict and start a war, as Hitler did during those years. There aren't many other ways this could go.

“China will most likely be the target if and when that happens. For China, this is very dangerous. We must prepare for a rainy day 未雨绸缪! I recall that earlier this year, the Security Council's five nuclear powers issued a joint statement declaring that they would not fight a nuclear war. At least we have that.

“But does that imply a willingness to fight a conventional war? This undoubtedly offers more food for thought. A century ago, China was impoverished and weak. Despite this, in the face of Japan's brutal invasion, China fought a heroic resistance to the death, at a great personal sacrifice, until it prevailed.

“Today, China is the world's second-largest economy, and it sees dangerous signs of a crisis in the West that could threaten global peace. What is certain is that China's rise is being driven by the great changes unseen in a century.

“With China's rise comes the heavy responsibility of putting an end to wars. And it appears that there is only one way to do so: to build a community with a shared future for mankind. General Secretary Xi Jinping's initiative is now widely echoed in the non-Western world, despite the fact that these responses are not seen, heard, or read in Western media.

“One of the most fundamental elements of a community with a shared future for mankind is the equality of all peoples on the planet. This is necessary for peace, yet it will dismantle the dominance of transnational financial capital. Will the West have the decency to accept this?” (Guancha)

Discourse Power is written by Tuvia Gering, a researcher at the Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation Israel-China Policy Center at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub, and a Tikvah Fund's Krauthammer Fellow.