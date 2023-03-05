Greetings from Jerusalem,

Former Chinese Senior Military Colonel and Tsinghua University China Forum expert Zhou Bo was a panelist at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) 16th annual international conference, held last week in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zhou was kind enough to join me at the INSS studio after the event to talk about China's "new security architecture for the Middle East," which I discussed in detail in a recent Atlantic Council report, Full Throttle in Neutral.

Zhou and I consider the implications of Chinese architecture for America's current regional security framework, and what it means for its allies and partners. Most importantly, we ask what will China do if Iran acquires a nuclear weapon or is attacked by an Israeli-US-Gulf coalition; will Beijing support the coalition's efforts to prevent proliferation, or is the Sino-US rivalry so tense that China is willing to support Iran in its hostility toward the West in the same way that it supports Russia in its war of aggression in Ukraine?

"For China, apart from issues of sovereignty closer to home, we do not have many disagreements with the US. China is open-minded. Why don't we just abandon the Cold War mentality and join hands to make the world safer?”

You can also listen to our conversation on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or Soundcloud

